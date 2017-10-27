FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IAG CEO says confident of comprehensive agreement between UK and EU on air travel
October 27, 2017 / 9:18 AM / in a day

BRIEF-IAG CEO says confident of comprehensive agreement between UK and EU on air travel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - International Consolidated Airlines Group Sa

* IAG CEO says IAG had bid for Air Berlin’s Niki

* IAG CEO sees transatlantic performance as being good, demand environment is good

* IAG CEO says lots of airlines pursuing rapid growth at a ridiculous cost, that’s not sustainable

* IAG CEO says he remains positive over possible resolution of pay dispute with british airways mixed fleet cabin crew

* IAG CEO says still hasn’t seen a shortage of pilots, no issue in terms of supply of pilots

* IAG CEO says there is not a pilot issue in industry, some carriers have issue in terms of finding captains

* IAG CEO says watching situation with Catalonia, but no plans to make changes to business there

* IAG CEO says has been some impact in Barcelona from Catalonia situation, has pulled down rate of growth

* IAG CEO says confident of comprehensive agreement between uk and eu on air travel, should be able to continue to operate as currently do Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
