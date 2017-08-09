FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IAMGOLD Q2 earnings per share $1.09
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 9, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-IAMGOLD Q2 earnings per share $1.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Iamgold Corp

* Q2 revenue $274.5 million

* IAMGOLD Corp - qtrly ‍attributable gold production of 223,000 oz, up 13% from q2/16​

* IAMGOLD Corp says maintaining 2017 production and cost guidance

* IAMGOLD Corp - qtrly ‍all-in sustaining costs of $975/oz sold, down 12 percent

* IAMGOLD Corp - qtrly earnings per share $1.09; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.01‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $267.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.