4 days ago
BRIEF-IAMGOLD Q2 earnings per share $1.09
August 9, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-IAMGOLD Q2 earnings per share $1.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Iamgold Corp

* Q2 revenue $274.5 million

* IAMGOLD Corp - qtrly ‍attributable gold production of 223,000 oz, up 13% from q2/16​

* IAMGOLD Corp says maintaining 2017 production and cost guidance

* IAMGOLD Corp - qtrly ‍all-in sustaining costs of $975/oz sold, down 12 percent

* IAMGOLD Corp - qtrly earnings per share $1.09; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.01‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $267.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

