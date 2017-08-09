BRIEF-IAMGOLD Q2 earnings per share $1.09

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Iamgold Corp
* Q2 revenue $274.5 million
* IAMGOLD Corp - qtrly attributable gold production of 223,000 oz, up 13% from q2/16
* IAMGOLD Corp says maintaining 2017 production and cost guidance
* IAMGOLD Corp - qtrly all-in sustaining costs of $975/oz sold, down 12 percent
* IAMGOLD Corp - qtrly earnings per share $1.09; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.01
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $267.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S