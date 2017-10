Oct 10 (Reuters) - ION BEAM APPLICATIONS SA:

* IBA SIGNS GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION COLLABORATION WITH VINCI

* ‍FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION ARE NOT DISCLOSED​

* VINCI CONSTRUCTION WILL LEAD IN THE DESIGN OF THE BUILDING AND RELATED TECHNICAL ELEMENTS‍​

* IBA WILL RETAIN LEAD OF THE DESIGN OF THE PROTON/CARBON THERAPY EQUIPMENT