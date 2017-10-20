FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Iberiabank Corp announces agreement to acquire Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co
#Financials
October 20, 2017 / 1:01 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Iberiabank Corp announces agreement to acquire Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Iberiabank Corp:

* Iberiabank Corporation announces agreement to acquire Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co

* Iberiabank Corp - ‍each share of Gibraltar common stock, including restricted stock awards will be exchanged for 1.9749 shares of IBKC common stock​

* Iberiabank Corp - ‍gibraltar shareholders will receive IBKC shares valued at approximately $158.29 per Gibraltar common share​

* Iberiabank Corp - ‍IBKC expects to issue approximately 2.79 million shares of IBKC common stock in transaction, valuing transaction at $223 million for equity​

* Iberiabank Corp - ‍deal will be accretive to EPS in first full year​

* Iberiabank Corp - ‍transaction is expected to be less than 1pct dilutive to tangible book value per share on a pro forma basis at deal closing​

* Iberiabank Corp - ‍tangible book value dilution from deal is anticipated to be earned back in approximately two years after deal closing​

* Iberiabank Corp - ‍currently estimates annual pre-tax expense reductions for deal will be in excess of 60pct of Gibraltar’s run-rate expenses in 2017​

* Iberiabank Corp - ‍transaction is expected to be 2pct-3pct accretive to IBKC’s fully diluted earnings per share in 2019 and 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
