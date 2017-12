Dec 19 (Reuters) - Iberiabank Corp:

* IBERIABANK CORPORATION PROVIDES 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* IBERIABANK CORP - SEES FY 2018 NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.55% - 3.63%

* IBERIABANK CORP - SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED LOAN GROWTH 15% - 17%

* IBERIABANK CORP SEES FY 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME ON CORE BASIS TO BE $210 MILLION TO $220 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: