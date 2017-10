BRIEF-IBERIABANK provides updates on hurricanes Harvey and Irma, HUD lawsuit

Oct 4 (Reuters) - IBERIABANK Corp

* IBERIABANK corporation provides updates on key topics: hurricanes harvey and irma, HUD lawsuit, energy portfolio, and Sabadell United Bank acquisition-related expense

* IBERIABANK suffered minimal damage and incremental expense related to its physical infrastructure as a result of storms

* IBERIABANK corp - IBERIABANK expects to accrue $8.5 million of incremental provision for credit losses tied to these two named storms during Q3 of 2017

* Consolidated provision for credit losses in Q3 is expected to be $19 million

* Net charge-offs for Q3 are not expected to exceed $29 million

* IBERIABANK corp - has negotiated settlement amount of $11.7 million that counsel for us are recommending for approval by appropriate government decision makers