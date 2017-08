July 13 (Reuters) - Ibex Technologies Inc:

* Ibex Technologies Inc - ‍reported death of Bernard Patriacca, a board member and chairman of its audit committee​

* Ibex Technologies Inc - Danilo Netto will assume Patriacca's role as chairman of audit committee

* Ibex Technologies Inc - Ibex governance committee will commence a search to fill vacancy on Ibex board