Feb 12 (Reuters) - IBL Ltd:

* HY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 1.49 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.70 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO ‍​

* HY GROUP REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 19.5 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 17.21 BILLION RUPEES‍​

* "MEDIUM TO LONG TERM GROWTH PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE, ALTHOUGH SOME BUSINESSES FACE SHORT TERM CHALLENGES" Source text (bit.ly/2H83uLD) Further company coverage: