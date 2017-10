Aug 7 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp

* On Aug 4, co got notification of unsolicited “mini-tender” offer by Baker Mills to buy up to 10,000 shares of co at $130.00 per share in cash ‍​

* Does not endorse Baker’S mini-tender offer and recommends that IBM stockholders do not tender their shares in response to the offer

* IBM says Baker’S mini-tender offer is at a price below the current market price for IBM’s shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: