FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IC Potash Corp shareholders approve settlement
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 13, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-IC Potash Corp shareholders approve settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - IC Potash Corp

* IC Potash Corp shareholders approve settlement

* IC Potash Corp - ‍company anticipates closing by October 16, 2017​

* IC Potash Corp - ‍ approved special resolution authorizing transfer all of issued and outstanding shares of Intercontinental Potash back to ICP(USA)​

* IC Potash Corp - ‍ authorizing transfer all of issued and outstanding common shares in return for up to US$15 million

* IC Potash Corp - ‍ settlement resolution was approved by 99.54 pct of 119.9 million votes cast by company voting shareholders​

* IC Potash Corp - ‍ company voting shareholders also approved resolutions to re-approve stock option plan of company​

* IC Potash Corp - ‍company has confirmed that no shareholders exercised dissent rights in connection with settlement resolution​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.