Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ica Gruppen Ab:

* ICA GRUPPEN SAYS ‍SALES IN ICA STORES INCREASED BY 4.3% IN DECEMBER 2017 COMPARED WITH CORRESPONDING MONTH YEAR BEFORE​

* ICA GRUPPEN SAYS ‍SALES IN LIKE-FOR-LIKE STORES INCREASED BY 3.6%​

* ICA GRUPPEN SAYS ‍ESTIMATES CALENDAR EFFECT FOR DECEMBER TO BE -0.4%​