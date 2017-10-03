BRIEF-ICA Gruppen proposes to sell 17 stores in Lithuania amid competition authority concerns

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ica Gruppen Ab

* Ica gruppen proposes sale of 17 stores in the process with the lithuanian competition authority

* ICA Gruppen, through its subsidiary Rimi Lithuania, signed an agreement in december 2016 to acquire UAB Palink, which runs the IKI retail chain, and awaits approval for the deal by the Lithuanian Competition Authority

* The Authority has raised concerns about certain geographical areas and ICA Gruppen has therefore proposed a sale of 17 stores in Lithuania

* A final decision from the Authority is expected before the end of October