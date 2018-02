Feb 8 (Reuters) - Ica Gruppen AB:

* ICA GRUPPEN SAYS ‍SALES IN ICA STORES INCREASED BY 2.8% IN JANUARY 2018 COMPARED WITH CORRESPONDING MONTH LAST YEAR​

* ICA GRUPPEN SAYS ‍SALES IN LIKE-FOR-LIKE STORES INCREASED BY 2.4%.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)