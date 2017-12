Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ica Gruppen Ab:

* ICA GRUPPEN SAYS ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE SEK 3.5 BILLION​

* ICA GRUPPEN SAYS ‍INVESTMENTS IN 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN ESTIMATE PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED BY ICA GRUPPEN, TOTALLING APPROXIMATELY SEK 3 BILLION BY YEAR-END​

* ICA GRUPPEN SAYS ‍DURING 2018 STORE ESTABLISHMENTS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT ROUGHLY SAME LEVEL AS THIS YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)