July 4 (Reuters) - ICADE SA

* ICADE AND POSTE IMMO FINALISED CREATION OF ARKADEA, THEIR JOINT PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY‍​‍​

* NEW ARKADEA ENTITY IS 50% OWNED BY EACH OF THE COMPANIES

* SALES FORECAST OF €200 MILLION WITHIN 3 YEARS Source text: bit.ly/2tIFACf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)