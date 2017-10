BRIEF-Icade announces that Korian Group, Icade Santé and Icade Promotion signed a development partnership

Sept 13 (Reuters) - ICADE SA:

* KORIAN GROUP, ICADE SANTÉ AND ICADE PROMOTION SIGNED A DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP

* AGRREMENT INVOLVES A FIRST BATCH OF 15 NEW BUILDINGS TO BE DELIVERED BY 2020 IN FRANCE‍​

* DEVELOPER ICADE PROMOTION WILL DEVELOP, DESIGN AND BUILD THE FACILITIES UNDER CONTRACT.

* BEFORE DELIVERY, KORIAN MAY EXERCISE A PURCHASE OPTION FOR EACH PROPERTY

* ICADE SANTÉ IS ENTITLED TO ACQUIRE SOME OF THESE PROPERTIES PURSUANT TO OFF PLAN LEASE AGREEMENTS (BEFA). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)