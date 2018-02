BRIEF-Icade Has Repurchased 200 Million Euros under Bond Tender Offer‍​

Feb 26 (Reuters) - ICADE SA:

* COMPLETES BOND TENDER OFFER ‍​

* OF €371 MILLION TENDERED INTO OFFER, ICADE HAS REPURCHASED €200 MILLION

* AFTER TENDER OFFER, OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNTS OF BONDS IS €211,300,000 FOR THE ONE MATURING IN 2019‍​

* AFTER TENDER OFFER, OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNTS OF BONDS IS €304,600,000 FOR THE ONE MATURING IN 2021

* AFTER TENDER OFFER, OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNTS OF BONDS IS €483,900,000 FOR THE ONE MATURING IN 2022

* J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC AND NATIXIS ACTED AS BOOKRUNNERS