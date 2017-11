BRIEF-Icade Revises Upward Net Current Cash Flow To Around 8%

Nov 27 (Reuters) - ICADE SA:

* PRESENTS STRATEGY FOR 2017-2019‍​

* ANTICIPATES 2017 NET CURRENT CASH FLOW UP BY AROUND 8%, REVISED UPWARDS FROM THE “AROUND 7%” FORECAST ANNOUNCED LAST JULY,‍​

* DIVIDEND POLICY CONTINUES TO BE BASED ON THE EVOLUTION OF THE NET CURRENT CASH FLOW.‍​

* PLAN'S FINANCIAL GOALS SHOULD BE REACHED ONE YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE, ESPECIALLY REGARDING PORTFOLIO VALUE (€11.4BN EXPECTED AS EARLY AS THE END OF 2018)‍​