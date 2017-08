BRIEF-Icade signs exclusive negotiation agreement to acquire controlling interest in ANF Immobilier

July 24 (Reuters) - ICADE SA:

* ICADE SA - SIGNING OF EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE A CONTROLLING INTEREST IN ANF IMMOBILIER

* EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION AGREEMENTS WITH EURAZEO AND ANF IMMOBILIER TO ACQUIRE EURAZEO’S CONTROLLING INTEREST REPRESENTING IN ANF IMMOBILIER

* ACQUISITION OF ANF IMMOBILIER WOULD BE CARRIED OUT AT A PRICE OF €22.15 PER SHARE

* EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION AGREEMENTS TO BUY INTEREST REPRESENTING AROUND 50.5% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL AND 53.7% OF THE VOTING RIGHTS IN ANF IMMOBILIER

* ACQUISITION WOULD BE FOLLOWED BY ICADE’S FILING A MANDATORY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR €22.15/SHARE, ON THE REMAINING SHARES MAKING UP THE CAPITAL

* ICADE’S ACQUISITION OF A CONTROLLING INTEREST IN ANF IMMOBILIER AMOUNTS TO €213 MILLION

* SIGNS EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION AGREEMENT WITH PRIMONIAL TO SELL PRIMONIAL PORTFOLIO OF RESIDENTIAL AND RETAIL PROPERTY ASSETS IN MARSEILLE AND LYON FOR €400 MILLION (EXCLUDING DUTIES)

* ICADE WILL FUND THE ACQUISITION THROUGH DEBT

* A MERGER BETWEEN ICADE AND ANF IMMOBILIER WOULD BE ENVISAGED FOR 2018