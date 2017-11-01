BRIEF-ICC announces C$20 million bought deal offering of units

Nov 1 (Reuters) - ICC International Cannabis Corp

* ICC International Cannabis Corp - ‍Announces C$20 million bought deal offering of units at a price of C$1.00 per unit​

* ICC International Cannabis - ‍Net proceeds of offering to be used to increase output capacity of hemp extraction & processing lab in Canelones, Uruguay​

* ICC International Cannabis - ‍Net proceeds of offering also to be used to facilitate penetration of new international markets & jurisdictions​