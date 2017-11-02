BRIEF-ICF Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.83

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Icf International Inc

* Icf reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.83

* Q3 revenue $305.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $311.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.72

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Icf international inc - ‍total backlog was $2.1 billion at end of q3 2017​

* Icf international inc - ‍narrowed full year 2017 guidance ​

* Icf international inc - ‍expect 2017 revenue to range from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion​

* Icf international inc - ‍expect 2017 diluted eps to be between $2.50 and $2.60

* Icf international inc - expect 2017 non-gaap eps to range from $2.95 to $3.05​

* Icf international inc - ‍continue to expect 2017 operating cash flow to be in range of $90 million to $100 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: