Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ichor Holdings Ltd:

* ICHOR HOLDINGS - ‍ON FEB 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH REPLACED CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 11, 2015​

* ICHOR HOLDINGS SAYS ‍AGREEMENT INCREASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $125 MILLION AND TERM LOAN FACILITY TO $175 MILLION​ - SEC FILING

* ICHOR HOLDINGS SAYS ‍AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDS MATURITY FROM AUGUST 2020 TO FEBRUARY 2023​