July 31 (Reuters) - Ichor Holdings Ltd

* Ichor Holdings Ltd - ‍expects q2 2017 revenue of approximately $159.7 million​‍​

* Ichor Holdings Ltd - ‍expects revenue and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS to be in range of $160-$170 million and $0.59-$0.65, respectively, for Q3 of 2017​

* Expects Q2 GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of about $0.40, non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of about $0.60​‍​