Oct 4 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd

* ‍Approved allotment of basel III compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual additional tier 1 bonds aggregating INR 4.75 billion

* Says ‍notes carry a coupon of 8.55% p.a. payable annually and were issued at par​