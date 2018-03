Feb 28 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd:

* HAS NO EXPOSURE TO NIRAV MODI GROUP OF COS;HAS NO BUYER‘S CREDIT EXPOSURE AGAINST LOUS W.R.T. NIRAV MODI GROUP OF COS,GITANJALI GROUP OF COS

* CO PART OF WORKING CAPITAL LENDER CONSORTIUM IN GITANJALI GROUP OF COS ALONG WITH OTHER BANKS WHEREIN ITS EXPOSURE IS NOT LARGEST Source text - bit.ly/2GQHioe Further company coverage: