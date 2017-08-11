FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
BRIEF-ICL Israel Chemicals signs contracts to supply 750,000 tonnes of potash
August 11, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-ICL Israel Chemicals signs contracts to supply 750,000 tonnes of potash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd:

* ICL signs contracts to supply 750,000 tonnes of potash to its customers in India

* ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd - selling prices are $13 per tonne higher than price stipulated in previous year's contracts

* ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd - ‍signed several contracts to supply aggregate 750,000 metric tonnes of potash, including options, to its customers in India​

* ‍contracts are for delivery between August 2017 and July 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

