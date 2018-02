Feb 14 (Reuters) - Icl Israel Chemicals Ltd:

* ICL REPORTS Q4 & FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 SALES ROSE 2 PERCENT TO $1.361 BILLION

* QTRLY ‍OPERATING INCOME OF $189 MILLION COMPARED TO $72 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2016, AN INCREASE OF 160%​

* ICL ISRAEL CHEMICALS - QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME INCREASED TO $168 MILLION FROM $140 MILLION IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER​