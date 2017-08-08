BRIEF-ICL signs MOU with Energean for long-term supply of natural gas

Aug 8 (Reuters) - ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd:

* ICL signs MOU with energean for long-term supply of natural gas

* Definitive deal to supply up to 13 BCM of natural gas to company at a total consideration of about $2 billion over a 15 year period

* Gas from the Energean deal to be used to power ICL's power stations and facilities in Israel

* Energean holds licenses to develop Karish and Tanin natural gas fields in Israel's territorial waters​

* Natural gas will be supplied to ICL by Energean from commencement of Energean's production of gas from Karish and Tanin fields​