FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Iconix provides business update and amends term loan
Sections
Featured
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
U.S.
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
China
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
In warehouse of horrors, body broker stacked human heads
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
In warehouse of horrors, body broker stacked human heads
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
October 30, 2017 / 1:39 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Iconix provides business update and amends term loan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Iconix Brand Group Inc

* Iconix provides business update and announces amendment to term loan

* Informed by Walmart that Danskinnow license, which is a diffusion of Danskin brand, will not be renewed beyond January 2019​

* As a result, royalty revenue for Danskin brand is estimated to decline approximately $15.5 million in 2018​

* Due to some developments, co forecasted that it would unlikely be in compliance with some its financial debt covenants in 2018

* Recently engaged in talks with lenders to provide relief under financial debt covenants, entered amendment of senior secured term loan

* As a result of discussions with lenders, ‍co agreed to reduce size of credit facility by approximately $75 million to $225 million​

* Continues to evaluate capital raising options to repay debt, strategic alternatives, including sale of certain assets or entire co

* Danskin will continue to be distributed to leading retailers including Lord & Taylor, Costco and TJMaxx​

* Working with Guggenheim Securities LLC as its financial advisor in connection with ongoing efforts to “strengthen its balance sheet” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.