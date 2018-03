BRIEF-Ict Group FY EBITDA Up At 12 Million Euros

March 2 (Reuters) - ICT GROUP NV:

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF € 0.35 PER SHARE FOR THE YEAR 2017

* FY EBITDA EUR 12.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT EUR 5.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ICT EXPECTS A FURTHER GROWTH IN REVENUE AND EBITDA FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017‍​

* ICT AIMS TO GROW ORGANICALLY BY 5% PER ANNUM IN 2018

* ACQUISITION STRATEGY IN 2018 WILL BE ON INCREASING THE COMPANY’S SIZE IN SMARTER CITIES AND SMARTER HEALTH

* FURTHER EXPANSION OF THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITIES WILL ALSO BE PRIORITY FOR 2018

* EXPECTS ITS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT EXPENDITURES TO INCREASE IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)