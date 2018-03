March 1 (Reuters) - ICU Medical Inc:

* ICU MEDICAL, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $370.1 MILLION VERSUS $95.7 MILLION

* MODIFYING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM A RANGE OF $6.05 TO $6.65 TO A RANGE OF $6.60 TO $7.30

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $332.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $332.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.61 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S