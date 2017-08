July 19 (Reuters) - IDBI Bank Ltd:

* Gets members' nod for mobilization up to 50 billion rupees comprising of bonds

* Gets members' nod for appointment of Mahesh Jain as MD, CEO

* Gets members' nod for appointment of Krishna Prasad Nair as deputy MD

* Gets members' nod for appointment of Gurudeo Madhukar Yadwadkar as deputy MD