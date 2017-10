Sept 26 (Reuters) - Idbi Bank Ltd:

* Launched ‘project Nishchay’ with Boston Consulting Group to accelerate its turnaround programme, improve financial performance Source text: [IDBI Bank has launched ‘Project Nishchay’ in partnership with The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to accelerate its turnaround programme and improve financial performance. The project will be led by senior management at IDBI Bank along with BCG.] Further company coverage: