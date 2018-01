Jan 4 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd:

* SAYS BOARD CONSTITUTED COMMITTEE OF DIRECTORS TO EVALUATE ROUTES FOR RAISING FOR CAPITAL OF UP TO 35 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS APPROVED ISSUANCE OF 326.6 MILLION SHARES TO PROPOSED ALLOTTEES ON PREREFERNTIAL BASIS WORTH UP TO 32.50 BILLION RUPEES