Feb 7 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd:

* SAYS CO SUSPENDED INTERCONNECT SERVICES WITH AIRCEL LTD., DUE TO NON-PAYMENT OF DUES Source text - Idea Cellular has suspended interconnect services with Aircel Ltd., due to non-payment of dues. Despite several reminders for releasing the dues since November 2017, the operator has failed to meet its payment commitments forcing Idea to suspend interconnect services, as per the terms of interconnect agreement between both parties. Further company coverage: