BRIEF-Idea Cellular, Vodafone India to sell standalone tower business to ATC Telecom Infrastructure for enterprise value of 78.5 bln rupees‍​

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd:

* Approved sale of co’s standalone tower business held by Idea Cellular Infrastructure Services to ATC Telecom Infrastrucure Pvt Ltd‍​

* Sale expected to be completed during first half of 2018

* Vodafone India & co separately agreed to sell their standalone tower business in India to ATC Telecom Infrastructure for enterprise value of 78.5 billion rupees

* Vodafone India will sell a business undertaking to ATC TIPL