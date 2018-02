Feb 14 (Reuters) - IdentityMind Global:

* DIGITAL IDENTITY PIONEER IDENTITYMIND GLOBAL LANDS $10 MILLION SERIES C

* ‍IDENTITYMIND GLOBAL SAYS ADDITION TO EXISTING INVESTORS, ROUND WAS CO-LED BY BENHAMOU GLOBAL VENTURES, EASTERN LINK CAPITAL, INCLUDED HANNA VENTURES Source text for Eikon: