Aug 10 (Reuters) - Identiv Inc

* Identiv reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.15

* Q2 revenue $14.8 million versus $13.5 million

* Identiv Inc - company is confirming previously announced guidance for fiscal year 2017 of revenue between $64 million and $68 million

* Identiv Inc sees fiscal year 2017 positive adjusted EBITDA between $4 million and $7 million