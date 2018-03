March 8 (Reuters) - Identiv Inc:

* IDENTIV REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $16.6 MILLION VERSUS $14.6 MILLION

* SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $4 MILLION AND $6 MILLION