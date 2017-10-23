FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Identiv sees Q3 revenue between $15 mln and $15.5 mln
October 23, 2017 / 8:27 PM / a day ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Identiv Inc

* Identiv reports preliminary third quarter 2017 results and updates fiscal 2017 outlook

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $15 million to $15.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $59 million to $62 million

* Identiv Inc - ‍company expects 2017 adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP metric) to range between $2.0 million and $3.0 million​

* Identiv Inc - ‍adjusted EBITDA (a non-gaap metric) for Q3 of 2017 is expected to range between $0.5 million and $1.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
