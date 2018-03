March 1 (Reuters) - Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF GLOBAL PHASE 3 TRIAL EVALUATING IMO-2125 IN COMBINATION WITH IPILIMUMAB FOR THE TREATMENT OF ANTI-PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA (ILLUMINATE 301) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)