BRIEF-Idex reports Q3 earnings per share $1.08
October 16, 2017 / 8:50 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Idex reports Q3 earnings per share $1.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Idex Corp

* Idex reports record third quarter orders, sales and EPS; raises full year EPS guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $1.08

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $574.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $563.6 million

* Raises FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $4.25 to $4.27

* Raises Q4 earnings per share view to $1.06 to $1.08

* Idex Corp qtrly ‍orders of $573.8 million were up 8 percent (+7 percent organic and +1 percent foreign currency translation) compared with prior year period.​

* Idex Corp - reaffirm full year 2017 organic revenue growth of 5 percent, with 6 percent organic growth expected in Q4​

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.24, revenue view $2.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
