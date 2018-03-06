BRIEF-IDG Ventures India Says Cisco Investments Invests In IDG's Third Fund

March 6 (Reuters) - IDG Ventures India :

* IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND Source text - IDG Ventures India today announced that Cisco Investments has invested in IDG’s third and most recent fund. IDG Ventures India is one of the top VCs with over 70 portfolio investments across a range of technology sectors. The funds have had a number of exits in the recent past, the most recent being Newgen Software which listed on both the National / Bombay stock exchanges (NSE/BSE) in India in January. IDG Ventures India will continue to invest in deep tech start-ups in the software/SaaS space apart from consumer, fin-tech and health-tech. With a highly experienced team of advisors in India led by Sudhir Sethi, Founder and Chairman, IDG Ventures India Advisors (Indian advisor to the funds) is well equipped to tap into the growing tech ecosystem to identify and help create the next market leaders in the global tech market.