Dec 29 (Reuters) - Eurazeo Sa:

* IDI, IDINVEST MANAGEMENT TEAM SAY HAVE ENTERED EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS FOR EURAZEO TO ACQUIRE IDINVEST PARTNERS

* FOLLOWING THE ENVISAGED IDINVEST DEAL, EURAZEO WOULD OWN APPROXIMATELY 70 PERCENT OF THE COMPANY ALONGSIDE MANAGEMENT TEAM Further company coverage: (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Carolyn Cohn)