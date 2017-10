BRIEF-Idorsia ‍Q3 US GAAP operating loss at CHF 68 mln

Oct 24 (Reuters) - IDORSIA LTD

* ‍US GAAP OPERATING LOSS IN Q3 2017: CHF 68 MILLION / YTD* 2017: CHF 79 MILLION​

* ‍NON-GAAP** OPERATING LOSS IN Q3 2017: CHF 61 MILLION / YTD* 2017: CHF 71 MILLION​

* ‍GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2017: NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES OF CHF 160-170 MILLION​

* ‍AT END OF Q3, IDORSIA‘S LIQUIDITY AMOUNTED TO CHF 952 MILLION​

* ‍9MTH US GAAP NET LOSS AMOUNTED TO CHF 82 MILLION RESULTING IN A NET LOSS PER SHARE OF CHF 0.73​