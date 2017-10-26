BRIEF-IDT Corp, Straight Path and others enters into settlement agreement

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Idt Corp

* IDT Corp says ‍on Oct 24, co, straight path, straight path’s unit, among others entered into settlement agreement and release​ - SEC filing

* IDT Corp - ‍consistent with previously announced term sheet, in exchange for mutual release, registrant paid SPCI an aggregate of $16 million in cash​

* IDT - ‍consistent with announced term sheet, in exchange for mutual release, spci transferred to co majority ownership interest in straight path’s unit

* IDT Corp - ‍settlement agreement allocates $10 million of payment and retained interest right to settlement of claims and mutual release​

* IDT Corp - ‍settlement agreement allocates $6 million to transfer of IP interest​