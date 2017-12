BRIEF-IES Holdings Fourth Quarter Earnings Per Share $0.14

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Ies Holdings Inc:

* IES HOLDINGS REPORTS FISCAL 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END RESULTS

* IES HOLDINGS INC - BACKLOG OF APPROXIMATELY $331 MILLION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017, AS COMPARED TO APPROXIMATELY $341 MILLION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2016

* IES HOLDINGS INC - QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14

* IES HOLDINGS INC - QTRLY REVENUES $206.6 MILLION VERSUS $205.6 MILLION

* IES HOLDINGS -"DO NOT EXPECT TO INCUR SUBSTANTIAL COSTS RELATED TO WIND-DOWN OF COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL BRANCHES IN DENVER & ROANOKE IN FISCAL 2018"