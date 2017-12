Nov 30 (Reuters) - IFabric Corp:

* IFABRIC CORP - ‍SEES Q4 TOTAL REVENUE IN RANGE OF $6.6 MILLION​

* IFABRIC CORP - ‍ ANTICIPATES TOTAL REVENUE IN RANGE OF $18.8 MILLION FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2017