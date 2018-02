Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ifast Corporation Ltd:

* ‍QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS S$2.5 MILLION VERSUS S$1.1 MILLION ​

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE S$28.2 MILLION VERSUS S$21.5 MILLION​

* FINAL DIVIDEND 0.90 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE